Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Earnings Results

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.58, Briefing.com reports. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. 378,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.03. Beigene has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $612,951.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,611,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,566,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $1,362,890.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,246,573.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,025 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

