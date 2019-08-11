Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 179,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.04.

In other news, Director Theodore T. Wang acquired 50,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 584,479 shares in the company, valued at $374,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,200. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

