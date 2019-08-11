Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €24.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSM. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.72 ($21.77).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock opened at €11.40 ($13.25) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.06) and a 1 year high of €23.56 ($27.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.