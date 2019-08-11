Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,618,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 97,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $71.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,991,971 shares of company stock worth $140,642,341. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

