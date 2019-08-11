Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Deborah Harland acquired 385,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund V. Lp Sv acquired 385,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

