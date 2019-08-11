BidaskClub Lowers Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a c+ rating to a f rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 323,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,881. Ebix has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ebix will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 76.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 826.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

