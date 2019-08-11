BidaskClub Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $1,043,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $2,059,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,594 shares of company stock worth $37,553,228 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 823.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 3.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

