BidaskClub Lowers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,447. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $8,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Golar LNG by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

