BidaskClub Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.35 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

KTOS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 1,064,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $142,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $123,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,212 shares of company stock worth $15,013,995 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

