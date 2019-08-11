BidaskClub Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Momo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.91.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,664. Momo has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $554.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hershey Trust Co. raised its stake in Momo by 117.7% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 27,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Momo by 10.8% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Momo in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

