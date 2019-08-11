BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.60%. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The stock has a market cap of $348.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 12.99. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,862. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

