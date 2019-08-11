BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 485,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $348.73 million, a P/E ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.37. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $120,070.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,862 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

