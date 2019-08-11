BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 249.06% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million.

Shares of BNGO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

