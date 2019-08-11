BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioScrip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). BioScrip posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of BioScrip stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $382.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.66. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioScrip by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in BioScrip by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BioScrip by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BioScrip by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

