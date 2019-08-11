BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $38,166.00 and $2,529.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.02172681 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

