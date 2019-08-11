Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Down 40.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 45% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $968,678.00 and $135.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

