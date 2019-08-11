Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $3,637.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002749 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00518201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00133515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003085 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,756,511 coins and its circulating supply is 4,726,965 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

