BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading Down 13% This Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $13.56 or 0.00118576 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Coineal. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and $10.63 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00264231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.01268760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 4,829,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,550 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org.

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

