Bitradio Market Cap Hits $116,818.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Bitradio has a market cap of $116,818.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,732,002 coins and its circulating supply is 7,731,998 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

