Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Given a $63.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.09.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 516,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,118. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $16,923,020. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Motco lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 243.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

