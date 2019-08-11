BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 3.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 260.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded down $11.29 on Friday, hitting $426.33. The stock had a trading volume of 590,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.