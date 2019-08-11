BlockCAT (CAT) Achieves Market Cap of $95,498.00

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One BlockCAT token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay. BlockCAT has a total market capitalization of $95,498.00 and $133.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00264823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.01284124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BlockCAT Profile

BlockCAT’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

