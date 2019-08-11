BLOCKv Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Tidex and Bittrex. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $5,633.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00263634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.01283190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00095978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.