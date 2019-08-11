Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is set to release its Q2 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BE opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.52. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

