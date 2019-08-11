Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 97,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,300,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,826. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

