Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,015,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $629,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.55. 2,993,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,301. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.