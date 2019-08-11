Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDRBF. Desjardins lowered Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 186,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,328. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.