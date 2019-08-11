Bonpay (BON) Achieves Market Cap of $118,432.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $118,432.00 and approximately $11,180.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00261583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.01256857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

