Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.29 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.35-1.42 EPS.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 674,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $2,234,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,246,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1,114.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 536,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 492,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $22,886,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 412,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

