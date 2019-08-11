Brokerages Anticipate Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Briggs & Stratton posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:BGG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. 263,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. Briggs & Stratton has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 96.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

