Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce sales of $3.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $1.09 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 222%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $25.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $12.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.05% and a negative net margin of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.47.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 1,030,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 237,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

