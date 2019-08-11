Brokerages Anticipate Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) will announce sales of $595.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.70 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt reported sales of $516.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

HMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Lawrence K. Fish acquired 20,000 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,439,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,894,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 739,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,111,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,925,000 after buying an additional 373,189 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 803,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,988. The company has a market cap of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

