Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Post $0.61 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU remained flat at $$28.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,443,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,076. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

