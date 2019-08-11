Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. 1,178,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,476,000 after acquiring an additional 433,038 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 408,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,916,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 396,274 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,390,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,993,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

