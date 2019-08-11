Brokerages Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $235.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $213.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $927.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.30 million to $935.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $991.43 million, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $996.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 239,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,753. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

