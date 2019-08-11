Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.43). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE CGC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.32. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 3.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,983 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $469,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 213.7% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

