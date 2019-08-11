Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,640. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,339,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 345,399 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 630,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 647,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 104,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

