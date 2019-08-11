Brokerages Expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. First American Financial reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 233,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,971. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,323,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in First American Financial by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 751,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,349,000 after buying an additional 436,550 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $16,942,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,739,000 after buying an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 741,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,811,000 after buying an additional 236,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

