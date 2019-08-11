Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Flex posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 4,412,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Flex has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $123,872.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,623.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,783. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.