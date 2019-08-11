Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $33.72. 142,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,362 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.