Brokerages Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Target Price at $7.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 765,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,964. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 20,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 25,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 44.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,015,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 78,520 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

