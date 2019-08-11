Brokerages Set Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Target Price at €13.46

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.46 ($15.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBB shares. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

PBB stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching €10.55 ($12.27). 355,537 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.48.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

