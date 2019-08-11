Brokers Set Expectations for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.85) EPS.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -1.01. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.27).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.