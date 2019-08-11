BT Group (NYSE:BT) Trading Down 0.5%

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.67, approximately 43,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,216,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.6807 dividend. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BT Group by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BT Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BT Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. FMR LLC raised its position in BT Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BT Group by 4,302.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BT Group Company Profile (NYSE:BT)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

