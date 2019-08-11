Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Down 7.2%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49, 560,239 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 203% from the average session volume of 184,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $84.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 167,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.