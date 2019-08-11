Burst Hits Market Cap of $9.43 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, C-CEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market cap of $9.43 million and $16,318.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,055,997,973 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

