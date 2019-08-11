Bytecoin Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Coindeal and Crex24. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $116.68 million and $10,624.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00803511 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004349 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Poloniex, HitBTC, cfinex, Cryptohub, OKEx and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.