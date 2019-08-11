Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSTE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,329. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84. Caesarstone has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 59.5% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 889,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 331,724 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $10,861,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 478,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

