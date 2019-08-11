Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

“ Second Quarter Shows Progress And Growing Pains. With low and lumpy volumes in its first



year of commercialization and weather issues reducing planted acreage from prior estimates,



CLXT’s second quarter brought a degree of near term revenue uncertainty. OpEx also moved up



sequentially more than we estimated. While a modest disappointment, we consider the



improvement in distribution network and the market acceptance of the lead product to be



encouraging and far more important to the value proposition.



 Customer Adoption Accelerates. With 20 customers currently, up from low single digits since



the first quarter, we believe the market for both oil and meal is strong. As the company builds



scale, we do not believe securing customers will be a meaningful hurdle. The next major bar is



securing from consumer goods customers, which we expect over the next twelve months.



 Guilt By Association. Unwinnable tariff wars and weather challenges have dragged down Ag



stocks this year. We believe CLXT is less exposed to these issues and can actually benefit from



weak markets given its differentiated product offering in a commoditized space, yet the stock has



underperformed its peers with more exposure to these variables.



 Lower Price Target, But Deep Value Opportunity. We believe the declines of 66% from its YTD



high, and 32% in the past seven trading days alone are not justified and put the stock in deep



value territory. Our lower price target is a reflection of adjustments to our model and assumed



multiple, not a reflection of the value proposition which we believe remains significant.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calyxt from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.72.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 5,509.93% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calyxt by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Calyxt by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calyxt by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

