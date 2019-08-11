Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.28. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.25 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,096,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $89,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,899 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,322 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176,171 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 420,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

